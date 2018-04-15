LAS VEGAS (CBS4/AP) – The 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards opened in Las Vegas on Sunday night with a tribute to the 58 people who were killed at a country music festival six months ago.

The shooting became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, and Maren Morris spoke about the victims on stage.

We are all reunited in Las Vegas tonight through the healing power of music. America, this is your #ACMawards. pic.twitter.com/uMSJ2nvAj6 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 16, 2018

Aldean was onstage when the shooting started at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Vegas, and he will perform.

Carrie Underwood will give her first television appearance after sustaining an injury to her face and wrist when she sings her new song, “Cry Pretty.”

Chris Stapleton, who earned his first entertainer of the year nod, is the top nominee with eight.

