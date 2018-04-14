BURLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 70 was closed again on the Eastern Plains because of lingering bad weather.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced both directions of I-70 at Burlington were closed until the Kansas state line.
It’s not clear when the interstate will reopen.
Colorado fire officials with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control planned to launch one of their airplanes, a MMA328, to northeastern Colorado to help find stranded motorists.
They say they plan on searching in five different counties.