BURLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 70 was closed again on the Eastern Plains because of lingering bad weather.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced both directions of I-70 at Burlington were closed until the Kansas state line.

I-70 closed in both directions from Burlington to KS b/c adverse conditions;no est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 14, 2018

It’s not clear when the interstate will reopen.

Colorado fire officials with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control planned to launch one of their airplanes, a MMA328, to northeastern Colorado to help find stranded motorists.

They say they plan on searching in five different counties.