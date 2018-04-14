BREAKING NEWSLingering wind & snow force I-70 closure on Eastern Plains
BURLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 70 was closed again on the Eastern Plains because of lingering bad weather.

eckley hwy 34 credit youreporter eric colcleasure Lingering Wind & Snow Force I 70 Closure Out East

Highway 34 looking eastbound in Eckley (credit: Eric Colcleasure)

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced both directions of I-70 at Burlington were closed until the Kansas state line.

It’s not clear when the interstate will reopen.

LATEST FORECAST: Blizzard Moves Away, Warmer Days Ahead

Colorado fire officials with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control planned to launch one of their airplanes, a MMA328, to northeastern Colorado to help find stranded motorists.

blizzard help credit co state fire Lingering Wind & Snow Force I 70 Closure Out East

(credit: Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control)

They say they plan on searching in five different counties.

