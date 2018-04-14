BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – State Treasurer Walker Stapleton and businessman Greg Lopez are advancing to the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is not, getting just 5 percent of delegate votes at the GOP state assembly in Boulder on Saturday.

Stapleton won 44 percent of the vote and Lopez 33 percent.

Candidates needed at least 30 percent — or successful petitions — to make the June 26 primary.

It was a stunning defeat for Coffman, who decided to try to qualify at the assembly rather than petition her way onto the primary ballot.

Coffman drew boos earlier Saturday when she criticized the party for allowing Stapleton to compete at the assembly.

Stapleton did so after abandoning his petition on Tuesday, citing fraud concerns.

