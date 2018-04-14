Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Colorado Politics, Cynthia Coffman, Greg Lopez, Walker Stapleton

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – State Treasurer Walker Stapleton and businessman Greg Lopez are advancing to the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is not, getting just 5 percent of delegate votes at the GOP state assembly in Boulder on Saturday.

co pot politics 10pkg transfer frame 702 Stapleton, Lopez Knock Out Coffman In GOP Race For Governor

Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman spoke about the marijuana industry on CNN Sunday morning. (credit: CNN)

Stapleton won 44 percent of the vote and Lopez 33 percent.

late colorado payback 10pkg frame 2992 Stapleton, Lopez Knock Out Coffman In GOP Race For Governor

CBS4’s Investigator Brian Maass interviews State Treasurer Walker Stapleton (credit: CBS)

Candidates needed at least 30 percent — or successful petitions — to make the June 26 primary.

It was a stunning defeat for Coffman, who decided to try to qualify at the assembly rather than petition her way onto the primary ballot.

new gov candidate 6sotvo transfer frame 569 Stapleton, Lopez Knock Out Coffman In GOP Race For Governor

Greg Lopez (credit: CBS)

Coffman drew boos earlier Saturday when she criticized the party for allowing Stapleton to compete at the assembly.

Stapleton did so after abandoning his petition on Tuesday, citing fraud concerns.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

