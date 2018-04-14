BREAKING NEWSLingering wind & snow force I-70 closure on Eastern Plains
Filed Under:College Investigations, Colorado Politics, Local TV, Sexual Misconduct

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers are focusing on a bill that would set a standard for colleges across the state regarding sexual misconduct and the investigations that follow.

higher ed sex misconduct 10pkg transfer frame 1350 State Bill Aims To Address Sexual Misconduct Investigation Standards

(credit: CBS)

Supporters say the bill clears up years on inconsistent standards. Those oppose to it feel it simply legislates a process they see as unfair.

Kendall Fowler was six weeks into her freshman year at the University of Denver when one of her friends changed her life.

higher ed sex misconduct 10pkg transfer frame 120 State Bill Aims To Address Sexual Misconduct Investigation Standards

CBS4's Karen Morfitt interviews Kendall Fowler. (credit: CBS)

“On Halloween he invited me over to his room, and I thought I was understanding we were just friends, but he ended up raping me that night,” she said.

higher ed sex misconduct 10pkg transfer frame 960 State Bill Aims To Address Sexual Misconduct Investigation Standards

(credit: CBS)

It was months before Fowler reported what happened. But a Title 9 investigation was launched and led to her attacker being expelled.

She’s now speaking in support of the bill that would set minimum requirements for all Colorado colleges in sexual misconduct investigations; one requirement would be setting a standard of proof for investigating.

Opponents say that is just one of the many flaws with the bill.

higher ed sex misconduct 10pkg transfer frame 2931 State Bill Aims To Address Sexual Misconduct Investigation Standards

(credit: CBS)

“If you are accused of sexual misconduct in a criminal case, the prosecutor has to prove you guilty, and they have to prove you beyond a reasonable doubt and that’s the way it should be because we want to protect innocent people,” said Dan Recht, a criminal defense attorney.

He says the bill, right now, does nothing to address what he sees as an unfair process.

“People in judicial proceedings and disciplinary proceedings, it’s as American as apple pie, should have due process so that we protect wrongfully accused people… that’s all we are saying,” he said.

