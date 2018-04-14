Filed Under:Governor's Mansion, Gun Control, Gun Rights, Local TV, Second Amendment

DENVER (CBS4) – Rallies for gun rights or tougher gun penalties have spread across the country – including a rally on Saturday at the Governor’s Mansion in Denver.

Those who support the Second Amendment stood in front of the building with a message.

“Just to show that there are people that we are in favor of the Second Amendment,” said Barrett Palumbo, a self-described constitutionalist.

Palumbo recited part of the Second Amendment which reads in part,”A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

“The rights shall not be infringed to possess a weapon,’ emphasized Palumbo. “That doesn’t mean background checks. That doesn’t mean registering of anything. Shall not be infringed.”

Saturday’s rally was part of a nationwide response to other recent rallies calling for more gun control.

Even though the attendees at this rally say they want to protect their right to own guns, they also say they didn’t come to promote violence.

“It’s about protecting our rights. It’s not about endorsing school shootings. We’re not here to support school shootings or promote violence at all. We’re here to support that we have the right as citizens,” said a demonstrator who wished only to be identified as “Mel.”

They also want to spread awareness and knowledge about guns and gun safety because they feel bad information is being spread by people who are not knowledgeable about the subject.

“Statements from congressmen, senators, local media, that just don’t know about weapons, how they operate, how they function,” Palumbo said.

