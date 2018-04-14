HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – One of America’s favorite giraffe calves is turning one on Sunday!

Tajiri, his mother, April, and his father, Oliver, will celebrate at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

As expected, park officials are inviting the public to join in on the fun by visiting their Giraffe Cam on YouTube.

There will be a special celebration at 10 a.m. eastern time.

The park is not open to the public right now – opening day is slated for May 16.

Tajiri, which means Hope in Swahili, was born at 5’9 and 129 pounds. He now stands 10′ tall. He was 85 percent weaned as of March 9. The park will send him somewhere else once he is full weaned to avoid incestuous mating.

If you’d like to send a birthday gift, you’re asked to use the following methods:

Paypal to MyAnimalAdventure@Yahoo.com Sponsor a Gift:

$25 – Bulk Bag of Carrots

$40 – (1) Bag Mazuri Wild Herbivore Diet

$80 – 20 Bales of Giraffe Hay

$100 – Tajiri’s Care for a week!

