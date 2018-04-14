  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Courage Walk, Crime Victim's Rights Week, Jefferson County, Local TV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people gathered to honor the strength and courage of victims of crime and their families as part of this year’s Courage Walk on Saturday.

courage walk 2 Hundreds Gather For Courage Walk During Crime Victims Rights Week

(credit: Peter Weir)

The walk happens on National Crime Victim’s Rights Week.

courage walk pic 1 from da peter weir Hundreds Gather For Courage Walk During Crime Victims Rights Week

(credit: Peter Weir)

Families carried banners and shirts showing photos of their loved ones at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Many victim families, like Jessica Ridgeway’s family, come year after year to honor their loved ones. The family of baby Donnie Romello also participated.

 

