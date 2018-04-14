JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people gathered to honor the strength and courage of victims of crime and their families as part of this year’s Courage Walk on Saturday.

The walk happens on National Crime Victim’s Rights Week.

Families carried banners and shirts showing photos of their loved ones at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Many victim families, like Jessica Ridgeway’s family, come year after year to honor their loved ones. The family of baby Donnie Romello also participated.