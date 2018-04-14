BREAKING NEWSI-70 reopened at Burlington following adverse conditions
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bennett, Local TV, Rooster Sanctuary, Roosters

BENNETT, Colo. (CBS4) – Recent cockfighting busts have a sanctuary in Bennett bursting at the seams.

save the roosters 6pkg transfer frame 1601 Colorado Couple Hopes To Save Roosters From Illegal Fighting

(credit: CBS)

Jewel Straightedge and her husband have saved more than 200 roosters from the vicious blood sport.

save the roosters 6pkg transfer frame 283 Colorado Couple Hopes To Save Roosters From Illegal Fighting

(credit: CBS)

“They cut off their spurs and attach knives to their ankles and pit two birds against each other in a pit,” Straightedge said.

save the roosters 6pkg transfer frame 373 Colorado Couple Hopes To Save Roosters From Illegal Fighting

(credit: CBS)

Though illegal throughout the United States, it is more common than you might think. The betting stakes go into the thousands of dollars.

save the roosters 6pkg transfer frame 733 Colorado Couple Hopes To Save Roosters From Illegal Fighting

Jewel Straightedge (credit: CBS)

“They give them amphetamines and stimulants, caffeine, steroids, anti-clotting agents so they don’t bleed out in the pit,” Straightedge said.

She first got attached with a pet rooster and was then angered by learning of the terror they can face.

save the roosters 6pkg transfer frame 1813 Colorado Couple Hopes To Save Roosters From Illegal Fighting

(credit: CBS)

She held one rooster whose comb, earlobes and more were cut off so it could last longer in the pit.

Her husband has gone undercover at the cockfights.

“It’s a violent situation. So, you have to make sure you mix in well. Your thoughts are clear and doing it for the right reason,” he said.

They are building dozens of coops for the birds and are in need of money. They are also open to adoptions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s