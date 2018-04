DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies announced Nolan Arenado will not play on Saturday in game two against the Washington Nationals.

That follows Arenado’s decision to drop his appeal of his 5-game suspension following the fight he and several other players were involved in on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres.

Outfielder Gerardo Parra will be suspended four games for fighting.

Multiple players from the Padres were also suspended.