DENVER (CBS4) – Students at Lowry Elementary School are being rewarded in a unique way for coming together for Colorado in support of the American Heart Association.

They got to tape their P.E. teacher to the wall.

Each year, the school holds a competition through the Jump Rope for Heart program. Lowry’s principal and the P.E. teacher each selected students who they believed could raise the most money by completing various jump rope challenges.

The principal’s team came out on top, so the P.E. teacher ended up on the wall.