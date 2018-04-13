WEATHER ALERTSpring Blizzard Hits Eastern Plains, Schools Closed
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jump Rope For Heart, Lowry Elementary School

DENVER (CBS4) – Students at Lowry Elementary School are being rewarded in a unique way for coming together for Colorado in support of the American Heart Association.

They got to tape their P.E. teacher to the wall.

jump rope for heart 5vo frame 89 Teacher Taped To Wall After Losing Jump Rope Bet

Lowry Elementary School (credit: CBS)

Each year, the school holds a competition through the Jump Rope for Heart program. Lowry’s principal and the P.E. teacher each selected students who they believed could raise the most money by completing various jump rope challenges.

The principal’s team came out on top, so the P.E. teacher ended up on the wall.

jump rope for heart 5vo frame 256 Teacher Taped To Wall After Losing Jump Rope Bet

Lowry Elementary School (credit: CBS)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s