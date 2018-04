(credit: CBS)

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One suspect is dead after officers deploy a taser at a residence in Elbert County on Thursday.

Deputies arrived at a home after a 911 call. One deputy deployed a taser after it was determined that suspect had a gun.

The suspect died.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Response Team is investigating and has said that it does not appear that any deputy discharged a firearm.

The final cause of death will be determined by the coroner.