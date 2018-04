AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police officers with the Aurora Animal Protection unit helped rescue a 10-day-old puppy that was stuck in an HVAC vent.

Officers arrived at the home about 9:30 a.m. after learning the puppy had been stuck in the vent for about five hours.

Aurora Fire Rescue helped rescue the little guy by going through the basement ceiling.

The puppy was reunited with its mother.

Aurora police thanked firefighters for their teamwork.