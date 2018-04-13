By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – Major League Baseball handed down their rulings for suspensions and fines stemming from the fight during Wednesday’s Rockies/Padres game at Coors Field.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado will serve a five-game suspension for charging the mound and fighting.
Outfielder Gerardo Parra will be suspended four games for fighting.
Pitcher German Marquez faces an undisclosed fine, as does Arenado and Parra.
Arenado and Parra are in the lineup for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals, and are expected to appeal. During that appeal process, they will be eligible to play.
For the Padres, pitcher Luis Perdomo is suspended for five games for fighting, and pitcher Buddy Baumann is suspended for one game. Baumann was optioned to Triple-A El Paso, and will serve that suspension upon his return to the Major Leagues.
