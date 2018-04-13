DENVER, CO - APRIL 11: Benches clear as a brawl breaks out between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Coors Field on April 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – Major League Baseball handed down their rulings for suspensions and fines stemming from the fight during Wednesday’s Rockies/Padres game at Coors Field.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado will serve a five-game suspension for charging the mound and fighting.

Outfielder Gerardo Parra will be suspended four games for fighting.

Pitcher German Marquez faces an undisclosed fine, as does Arenado and Parra.

Arenado and Parra are in the lineup for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals, and are expected to appeal. During that appeal process, they will be eligible to play.

For the Padres, pitcher Luis Perdomo is suspended for five games for fighting, and pitcher Buddy Baumann is suspended for one game. Baumann was optioned to Triple-A El Paso, and will serve that suspension upon his return to the Major Leagues.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradoan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter.