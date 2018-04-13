By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Some rain and snow developed overnight in the Denver metro area due to a cold front and developing area of low pressure.

The metro area precip this morning will quickly shift off to the east as a major spring blizzard takes shape in northeast Colorado.

Those blizzard conditions will spread from Colorado to Minnesota as we move into the weekend.

For Denver, Greeley, Boulder and Fort Collins today, it will be cloudy, windy and much colder with the threat for some occasional snow showers, but many will stay dry.

The best chance for some additional accumulation of snow (later today) will be on the south and east side of metro Denver.

In the mountains we also have some snow with some places in the northern and central mountains potentially seeing up to 8 inches.

