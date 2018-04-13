ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Teachers in the Englewood School District are planning to skip school on Monday to demand better funding for schools.

The school district expects about 70 percent of its teachers to be absent.

The Colorado Education Association and Englewood Educators have responded to the walkout, “They are frustrated and fed up with students not having the resources they deserve. Kids don’t have a voice, that’s why teachers are joining statewide action at the Capitol to stand up for our kids on Monday, April 16th. We know this will be inconvenient on Monday, but we hope you understand that teachers are doing this out of love for your kids.”