EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Construction is underway at the Eagle County Regional Airport. It’s part of a $33 million expansion.

The plan is to add another 50,000 square feet to the terminal.

When the expansion is complete, there will be a new TSA checkpoint area, more restaurants and new jet bridges.

According to the Vail Daily, the expansion is being paid for with airport revenue, not tax dollars.

Construction should be finished by November of next year.