DENVER (CBS) – The beer in Denver never stops flowing, but when it comes to water, Colorado is a dry state.

That’s why a certified green brewery is celebrating Denver Water’s 100th anniversary with sustainability.

“It’s nice to demonstrate a project to people in a way that they can connect with. It’s pretty easy for people to connect with beer,” said Greg Schlichting, co-founder of Declaration Brewing Company.

Tucked away in Denver’s Overland Neighborhood, Schlichting and the team at Declaration Brewing make over 1,300 gallons of beer per day. But they’ve never made anything like this.

The company created an anniversary beer brewed using a unique water reuse system.

“It’s going to be a pretty light beer. It’s a pilsner. Light, crisp, drinkable, refreshing. It’s really a beer that helps reflect the quality of the water more than anything,” Schlichting explained.

Its number one ingredient comes from the PureWater Colorado Demonstration Project – a purification system that converts used household water into drinking water. It meets all state and federal water standards.

“Depending on where you’re at it will be better than a lot of what comes out of the taps,” said Schlichting.

This water isn’t coming out of our faucets, but Colorado’s drought keeps the possibility in our future.

“It’s very important for people to understand that this is a viable option. Not only for Colorado’s future, but for the nation and world,” said Travis Thompson of Denver Water. “We’re able to not only celebrate our 100th year, but we’re also able to do it in a way that’s celebrating the future. What better way to do that in Colorado than with beer?”

Sales from the anniversary beer will be donated to scholarships supporting careers in the water industry and related infrastructure.

Declaration is still putting the finishing touches on the new, unnamed brew. They expect it to be on tap and in select liquor stores by the end of May.

