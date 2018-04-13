Murray Drohman, 35, of Golden, Colorado fills out his ballot at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on November 8, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Republican state assembly features a wide open governor’s contest.

State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and others will try Saturday to convince delegates that they deserve to make the party’s June primary.

Democrats hold their own state assembly Saturday, and former state Treasurer Cary Kennedy and U.S. Rep. Jared Polis are favorites to win the most delegate votes.

At least 30 percent of assembly votes are needed to advance to the primaries. Candidates also can petition onto the primaries.

Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper is term-limited.

By JAMES ANDERSON, Associated Press

