(credit: CBS)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster are searching for a man who was trying to steal a car and shot a man.

Investigators say the man attempted to carjack a car in the 13200 block of Wyandot Street in Westminster about 7:20 a.m. on Friday.

The female homeowner was able to alert her husband and when he came out to the garage, the suspect fired several rounds, striking the homeowner.

The homeowner was rushed to the hospital.

The car from that carjacking has been recovered.

Police continue to search for the male suspect. Investigators have not released a suspect description or where the suspect may be.