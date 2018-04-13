BOONE, Colo. (AP/CBS) — Residents of a small town in southern Colorado can return home as crews continue to contain a wildfire that has scorched about 500 acres.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation order for Boone on Thursday night and said the fire was 95 percent contained on Friday morning.

The blaze started Thursday afternoon and forced the evacuation of 229 homes. One person was hurt, but authorities haven’t released any information about the incident.

About 100 firefighters from nine agencies were assigned to the fire, which was fueled by wind gusts of 45 mph to 60 mph. No buildings were reported burned.

Boone is about 20 miles east of Pueblo.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)