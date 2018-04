LIMON, Colo. (CBS4)– Blowing and drifting snow has closed Interstate 70 in both directions from Limon to Kansas.

I-70 closed Limon – KS b/c adverse conditions,blowing & drifting snow & poor visibility;No reopen time — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 13, 2018

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the blowing snow is causing poor visibility which contributed to the closure.

That part of Colorado is under a blizzard warning.

There is no estimate on when I-70 will reopen.

There are numerous other road and highway closures in the area.