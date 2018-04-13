WEATHER ALERTSpring Blizzard Hits Eastern Plains, Schools Closed
DENVER (CBS4)– A couple is warning other families who are considering adoption after a heartbreaking experience with a private agency.

After months of work and thousands of dollars, Julie and Gary Keys are back to square one after Adoptions By Heart suddenly closed.

Julie and Gary Keys

The couple looked at reviews from other families online and checked with the Better Business Bureau that gave the adoption agency a pass.

The couple paid a nearly $10,000 initial fee and completed requirements to become a certified adoptive family.

But before they could be matched with a birth mom, they received an email sent by the owner of Adoptions By Heart saying the agency’s license was suspended and the agency decided to close their doors.

“This whole time we think we are finally here, somethings finally going to happen, and all of a sudden it’s just the most out of control feeling,” said Gary Keys.

The Department of Human Services says false information given by the agency have put several pending and finalized adoption cases at risk.

Adoptions By Heart has not responded to CBS4 for comment.

