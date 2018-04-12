  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Boulder County, K-9, Local TV, Longmont, Longmont Police

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Police officers in Longmont have started a fundraiser to help pay for the emergency care of a K-9 who was hurt while on duty.

k 9 Police Raising Funds To Help Pay For Wounded K 9

Rudi (credit: Longmont Police)

Rudi ripped open his stomach on March 26 when he tried to jump over a fence wile tracking a suspect.

rudi2 Police Raising Funds To Help Pay For Wounded K 9

(credit: Longmont Police)

That suspect was arrested, but now Rudi is having complications after re-opening his wound while playing ball. That has landed him in an emergency veterinary care clinic.

rudi hurt Police Raising Funds To Help Pay For Wounded K 9

(credit: Longmont Police)

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

You can help Rudi on a special page of GoFundMe.com.

