LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Police officers in Longmont have started a fundraiser to help pay for the emergency care of a K-9 who was hurt while on duty.

Rudi ripped open his stomach on March 26 when he tried to jump over a fence wile tracking a suspect.

That suspect was arrested, but now Rudi is having complications after re-opening his wound while playing ball. That has landed him in an emergency veterinary care clinic.

You can help Rudi on a special page of GoFundMe.com.