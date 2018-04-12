By Dago Cordova

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche face the Nashville Predators in the playoffs Thursday night in Nashville at 7:30 p.m., and the Pepsi Center is inviting fans to watch the game there for free.

Parking is free and concessions will be open and offering a 25 percent discount.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

You need a ticket to get in. Click here to print one and for more information.

This is what the #Avs will be faced with tonight. Lots of gold towels…and the best team in hockey. https://t.co/jteneL6sbY — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) April 12, 2018

The Pepsi Center will also host another watch party this Saturday for Game 2 at noon.

Game 3 and Game 4 will be in Denver on Monday and Tuesday night at 8. Tickets are on sale now.

Dago Cordova is a CBS4 news producer. Follow him on Twitter.