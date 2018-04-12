  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Avalanche Fans, Colorado Avalanche, Larimer Square, Pepsi Center

By Dago Cordova

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche face the Nashville Predators in the playoffs Thursday night in Nashville at 7:30 p.m., and the Pepsi Center is inviting fans to watch the game there for free.

gettyimages 943193104 Avalanche Fans Invited To Pepsi Center For Playoff Watch Parties

The Colorado Avalanche clinched a spot in the NHL playoffs after defeating the St. Louis Blues 5-2 at the Pepsi April 07, 2018. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Parking is free and concessions will be open and offering a 25 percent discount.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

You need a ticket to get in. Click here to print one and for more information.

The Pepsi Center will also host another watch party this Saturday for Game 2 at noon.

larimer square 1 copy Avalanche Fans Invited To Pepsi Center For Playoff Watch Parties

A “Let’s Make Noise” Avalanche banner is seen at 14th & Larimer Thursday morning. (credit: CBS)

Game 3 and Game 4 will be in Denver on Monday and Tuesday night at 8. Tickets are on sale now.

Dago Cordova is a CBS4 news producer. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s