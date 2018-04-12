DENVER (CBS4)– The ride-sharing service Uber is adding some safety features to its service and apps that it’s testing in Denver.

Uber will start conducting yearly background checks on drivers.

The company is also testing a new 911 button on its app that is connected to the 911 system.

The signal sends the rider’s location and trip details directly to dispatchers.

Since it began operating in 2009, Uber has been dogged by reports of drivers accosting passengers, including lawsuits alleging sexual assaults.

Last year the company was fined $8.9 million by the State of Colorado for allowing people with serious criminal or motor vehicle offenses to work as drivers. The Public Utilities Commission said it found nearly 60 people were allowed to drive in the state despite having previous felony convictions or major traffic violations including drunken driving.