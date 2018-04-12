Filed Under:Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado Tourism, Department of Interior, Estes Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Local TV, Mesa Verde National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park will pay more to visit the popular destination this summer but not as much as initially proposed by the Department of the Interior.

Starting June 1, a 7-day pass for Rocky Mountain National Park will increase $5, from $30 to $35. Annual pass fees will increase $10 to $70.

Other National Parks across Colorado will also see increase.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park will increase $5 from $25 to $30 effective April 15.

Rangers at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park celebrate the free day on Aug. 25, 2015. (credit: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park)

Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve will increase $5 from $20 to $25 effective Jan. 1, 2019

Mesa Verde National Park will increase $5 from $20 to $25 effective Jan. 1, 2019

The National Park Service says the increase will be used for improvements to the park. Eighty percent of the money collected will stay at Rocky Mountain National Park.

LINK: National Park Service

Rocky Mountain National Park

