By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After 40 inches of snow in less than two weeks Winter Park has announced that Mary Jane will stay open an extra two weeks, with closing now planned for Sunday, May 6.

Mary Jane will join Loveland and Arapahoe Basin as the only areas in Colorado that will be open into the month of May.

This will be the third consecutive year that Mary Jane’s closing date has been extended.

Lifts and trails on the Winter Park side will still close as scheduled with Spring Splash on Sunday, April 22.

Several more inches of snow could fall in the Winter Park area between Thursday night and Friday afternoon as a new spring storm moves through northern Colorado.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.