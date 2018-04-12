By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a wild weather ride over the next 24 hours … it will truly feel like Springtime in the Rockies!

Today will be windy and mild once again statewide with extreme fire danger.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day with rain and snow moving into northwest Colorado by this evening. Our northern and central mountains will see accumulating snow tonight and tomorrow with isolated pockets up to a foot!

The approaching storm system will cross the state tonight and early tomorrow moving into western Kansas by Friday afternoon.

Much colder air will filter across the region along with strong gusty winds.

On the backside of the storm some moisture will move into northeast Colorado in the form of snow. Because of the strong winds anticipated we could see near blizzard conditions along the I-76 corridor northeast of Denver during the day on Friday.

Denver and the Front Range will see scattered snow showers along with wind and cold to end the week but no significant accumulations are expected.

