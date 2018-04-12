  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a wild weather ride over the next 24 hours … it will truly feel like Springtime in the Rockies!

Today will be windy and mild once again statewide with extreme fire danger.

alerts fire nutu10 Latest Forecast: Very Windy, Extreme Fire Danger, Then Colder With Some Snow

alerts wind nutu chris Latest Forecast: Very Windy, Extreme Fire Danger, Then Colder With Some Snow

Clouds will be on the increase through the day with rain and snow moving into northwest Colorado by this evening. Our northern and central mountains will see accumulating snow tonight and tomorrow with isolated pockets up to a foot!

alerts winterwx nutu chris 12 Latest Forecast: Very Windy, Extreme Fire Danger, Then Colder With Some Snow

The approaching storm system will cross the state tonight and early tomorrow moving into western Kansas by Friday afternoon.

Much colder air will filter across the region along with strong gusty winds.

On the backside of the storm some moisture will move into northeast Colorado in the form of snow. Because of the strong winds anticipated we could see near blizzard conditions along the I-76 corridor northeast of Denver during the day on Friday.

alerts winterwx nutu chris2 Latest Forecast: Very Windy, Extreme Fire Danger, Then Colder With Some Snow

Denver and the Front Range will see scattered snow showers along with wind and cold to end the week but no significant accumulations are expected.

5day Latest Forecast: Very Windy, Extreme Fire Danger, Then Colder With Some Snow

snowpack Latest Forecast: Very Windy, Extreme Fire Danger, Then Colder With Some Snow

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Very Windy, Extreme Fire Danger, Then Colder With Some Snow

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

