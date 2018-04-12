  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Jefferson County, Josiah Jones, Lakewood, Naomi Jones
Josiah Lamarr Jones (credit: Lakewood Police Department)

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his 3-month-old daughter has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office says 22-year-old Josiah Jones was sentenced Tuesday for the death of Naomi Jones. He previously pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death.

Lakewood police were called March 3, 2016, and found the infant unresponsive with severe head injuries. She died at a hospital three days later.

Jones had custody of Naomi and was her sole caregiver.

District Attorney Pete Weir says Jones “deserves every day of his 28-year sentence.

