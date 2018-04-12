  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools is helping some of its educators buy homes with a new program.

The program is a down payment assistance program for all public school educators in Denver.

A lot of teachers live outside the district and commute.

“To have something where this can be an easier endeavor for us, by being able to live closer to our school, I think you would see more teachers more engaged,” said teacher Jozette Martinez.

The organization Landed teamed up with the Zoma Foundation to make the housing assistance possible.

