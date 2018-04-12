By Alan Gionet

DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly 80 people came together Thursday morning to take the oath as American citizens in a naturalization ceremony at the Denver Public Library.

“It’s amazing. It was a long ways, a long trip but it’s amazing and I’m very satisfied and happy,” said Mexican native Ulises Cabrera.

They are some of the thousands who take the oath in the Denver area each year. In the last fiscal year between October of 2016 and October of 2017 6362 people took the oath said Debbie Cannon of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Today they ranged in age from 20 to 71 and from 40 different countries.

“You are the reason that this country is unlike any other that the world has ever seen,” said speaker Denver City Councilman Kevin Flynn.

The pride was evident as they raised their hands and swore allegiance to the United States of America, promising to serve when called. The process of becoming a citizen usually takes years. In most cases people are not eligible to apply for citizenship until after they have been legal residents for five years. Exceptions are made for those who serve in the military or are married to military members.

As full citizens they’ll now be eligible to vote.

