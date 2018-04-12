DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation honored their fallen workers on Thursday, the CDOT Remembrance Day.

The names of CDOT employees who have lost their lives on the job are engraved on a monument.

Since 1929, CDOT says 60 employees have lost their lives in work zones.

The most recent was in February when Nolan Olson was struck by a car while filling potholes in Pagosa Springs.

“Every worker out there in those zones is someone’s son, someone’s daughter or somebody’s mom or dad, and we want all those folks to get home to their families after a hard day’s work,” said a spokesman with CDOT.

Thursday’s event is part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.