Filed Under:CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Department of Transportation Remembrance Day, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation honored their fallen workers on Thursday, the CDOT Remembrance Day.

The names of CDOT employees who have lost their lives on the job are engraved on a monument.

cdot remembrance 5vo frame 56 CDOT Honors Workers Killed On The Job

(credit: CBS)

Since 1929, CDOT says 60 employees have lost their lives in work zones.

cdot remembrance 5vo frame 355 CDOT Honors Workers Killed On The Job

(credit: CBS)

The most recent was in February when Nolan Olson was struck by a car while filling potholes in Pagosa Springs.

cdot remembrance 5vo frame 475 CDOT Honors Workers Killed On The Job

(credit: CBS)

“Every worker out there in those zones is someone’s son, someone’s daughter or somebody’s mom or dad, and we want all those folks to get home to their families after a hard day’s work,” said a spokesman with CDOT.

cdot remembrance 5vo frame 802 CDOT Honors Workers Killed On The Job

(credit: CBS)

Thursday’s event is part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

