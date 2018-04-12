BOONE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Double Fork Fire has forced an entire town to evacuate.

The fire, estimated at 450 acres near the town of Boone, located about 23 miles east of Pueblo, continued to grow on Thursday night.

Strong winds from 45 mph to 60 mph fueled the fire.

All 229 homes in Boone have been evacuated. A reception area has been set up at Pueblo County High School for those displaced in the fire.

Smoke from the fire forced the closure of Highway 50 east from Highway 96 to the Town of Fowler and Highway 95 east from the Pueblo Chemical Depot to the Town of Fowler. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Air Quality Health Advisory for parts of Pueblo, Crowley and Lincoln Counties due to heavy smoke from a wildfire near Boone. Image courtesy of Viaero Wireless https://t.co/PaQkiO4q1J #cowx #cofire pic.twitter.com/P7FvkMh6uI — CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) April 12, 2018

An air quality health advisory has been put into effect for parts of Pueblo, Crowley and Lincoln Counties due to the Double Fork Fire.

The #DoubleForkFire is not far from the Pueblo radar and is showing up with a well defined smoke plume. #cowx #4wx pic.twitter.com/q1rpSkX9ru — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) April 12, 2018

