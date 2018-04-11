Filed Under:Colorado Springs, I-25, Interstate 25, Local TV, Wrong Way Driver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A wrong-way driver who crashed into three vehicles on Interstate 25 likely had a seizure.

Police are investigating whether the driver of the truck towing a flatbed trailer that crashed into at least three vehicles on I-25 Tuesday, had a seizure that caused the crash.

wrong way driver 12vo transfer frame 48 Wrong Way Driver Crashes, Goes Airborne On I 25

(credit: CBS)

The truck actually became airborne during rush hour on Tuesday.

A passenger in the car traveling in the opposite direction captured the crash on cellphone video.

Two people were rushed to the hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s