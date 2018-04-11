COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A wrong-way driver who crashed into three vehicles on Interstate 25 likely had a seizure.

Police are investigating whether the driver of the truck towing a flatbed trailer that crashed into at least three vehicles on I-25 Tuesday, had a seizure that caused the crash.

The truck actually became airborne during rush hour on Tuesday.

A passenger in the car traveling in the opposite direction captured the crash on cellphone video.

Two people were rushed to the hospital.