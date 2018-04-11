SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Rescue crews are sharing more information about the avalanche that killed a snowmobiler northwest of Glacier Peak in the vicinity of Georgia Pass on Tuesday morning.

The Summit County Rescue Group was notified of the avalanche at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday with one person buried under the snow. There were two people on snowmobiles in the area when the avalanche was triggered.

The Rapid Avalanche Deployment Team was activated and Flight For Life flew in two dog teams from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and the Breckenridge Ski Area.

At 12:37 p.m. a dog found the person buried under about four feet of snow. The person was extracted eight minutes after the dog alert and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The slide was about 2,000 feet long and around 800 feet wide.

The Summit County Rescue Group says snow conditions in Summit County remain tricky and advice backcountry users to continue to monitor the Colorado Avalanche Information Center‘s website for the latest updates and always take appropriate backcountry rescue gear.