  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Avalanche, Breckenridge, Colorado Avlanche Information Center, Flight For Life, Local TV, Summit County, Summit County Sheriff's Office

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Rescue crews are sharing more information about the avalanche that killed a snowmobiler northwest of Glacier Peak in the vicinity of Georgia Pass on Tuesday morning.

The Summit County Rescue Group was notified of the avalanche at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday with one person buried under the snow. There were two people on snowmobiles in the area when the avalanche was triggered.

avalanche Snowmobiler Killed In Avalanche Found Buried Under 4 Feet Of Snow

(credit: Summit County Rescue Group)

The Rapid Avalanche Deployment Team was activated and Flight For Life flew in two dog teams from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and the Breckenridge Ski Area.

At 12:37 p.m. a dog found the person buried under about four feet of snow. The person was extracted eight minutes after the dog alert and pronounced deceased at the scene.

avalanche2 Snowmobiler Killed In Avalanche Found Buried Under 4 Feet Of Snow

(credit: Summit County Rescue Group)

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The slide was about 2,000 feet long and around 800 feet wide.

avalanche3 Snowmobiler Killed In Avalanche Found Buried Under 4 Feet Of Snow

(credit: Summit County Rescue Group)

The Summit County Rescue Group says snow conditions in Summit County remain tricky and advice backcountry users to continue to monitor the Colorado Avalanche Information Center‘s website for the latest updates and always take appropriate backcountry rescue gear.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s