(247 SPORTS) – Eric Decker to the Denver Broncos is picking up steam … inside the locker room.

A troika of Broncos stars — new quarterback Case Keenum and wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas — recently pushed the team to re-sign Decker, with each tweeting their support of the potential move.

As pointed out by The Broncos Wire, the campaign began with Sanders, who’s never played alongside Decker, writing, “I think the fans want to see @DemaryiusT, @EricDecker87 and myself on the field at the same time. #Broncogang #Letsmakeithappen”

I think the fans want to see @DemaryiusT , @EricDecker87 and myself on the field at the same time. 💪🏾 #Broncogang #Letsmakeithappen — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) April 5, 2018

Thomas, who was Decker’s partner-in-crime from 2010-13, responded to Sanders’ tweet with a message for Broncos general manager John Elway: “Let’s Gooo @johnelway …”

Keenum put a bow atop the recruitment in the form of a perfectly appropriate GIF.

Oddsmakers recently declared Denver one of two odds-on favorites to re-sign Decker, a former third-round pick who enjoyed four quality seasons with the club, totaling 222 receptions for 3,070 yards and 33 touchdowns across 62 appearances before bolting to the Big Apple, where he racked up 2,183 yards and 19 TDs on 163 catches for the Jets.

Decker’s production dipped last season in his one-and-done Tennessee Titans stint, but he’s still an adequate No. 3 receiver. And he’s “very receptive” to working that role in the Mile High City.

“Listen, there’s no holdup on my end,” Decker said on 104.3 The Fan last month. “So whoever you need to call for me, whoever you need to reach out to, please do. Not only is the team one of the greatest organizations in the NFL, but just the community. This is home for us. It’s still a big part of us because, again, we started our lives here. This is where I got drafted. This is where I had both of my kids and going to have my third kid. so it just means a lot to me. So obviously it’s a desirable place, but again, everything’s got to align. The stars have to kind of align for it to all work. But I’m very receptive to make it happen.”

Unfortunately for the 31-year-old and his would-be teammates, the feeling isn’t mutual as far as the Broncos are concerned. They’ve shown no public interest in a reunion and instead are counting on second-year WR Carlos Henderson to step up as the third option behind Thomas and Sanders. If they wanted to bring back Decker, it likely would’ve already happened.