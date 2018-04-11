(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Ten Denver police officers are honored for going beyond their police duties.

The officers were given the Citizens Appreciation Police award.

Among those honored, two officers befriended a visually impaired teenager who was being bullied and had suicidal thoughts.

Since meeting the teenager, they’ve continued to support him.

“Encouragement and to make sure that he stays healthy and knowing that if he is bullied he can talk to us and not fall into the dark space where he feels suicidal,” said Officer Monique Sedberry.

Eight other officers were recognized for providing a Christmas dinner for a family who recently lost a wife and mother to cancer.