  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Citizens Appreciate Police Award, Denver Police, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Ten Denver police officers are honored for going beyond their police duties.

dpd appreciation awards 5sotvo transfer frame 511 Officers Awarded For Selfless Acts While On Duty

(credit: CBS)

The officers were given the Citizens Appreciation Police award.

dpd appreciation awards 5vo transfer frame 635 Officers Awarded For Selfless Acts While On Duty

(credit: CBS)

Among those honored, two officers befriended a visually impaired teenager who was being bullied and had suicidal thoughts.

Since meeting the teenager, they’ve continued to support him.

“Encouragement and to make sure that he stays healthy and knowing that if he is bullied he can talk to us and not fall into the dark space where he feels suicidal,” said Officer Monique Sedberry.

dpd appreciation awards 5vo transfer frame 95 Officers Awarded For Selfless Acts While On Duty

(credit: CBS)

Eight other officers were recognized for providing a Christmas dinner for a family who recently lost a wife and mother to cancer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s