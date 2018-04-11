By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Westerly winds across Colorado will transport an upper-level weather disturbance across the northern half of the state in the morning. The result will be a mostly cloudy start to the day. Once the disturbance clears in the afternoon, the clouds will clear and temperatures will climb rapidly. The combination of warm temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds will cause critical fire danger on Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for more than half of the state including Denver and the entire I-25 corridor.



Thursday will not be quite as warm but will have even strong winds. Gusts could reach 50 mph during the afternoon in the metro and even stronger in the foothills. The wind is ahead of a cold front that will pass across Colorado Thursday night causing sharply colder temperate son Friday. The mountains will see snow from late Thursday through Friday night with a total of 3-7 inches above 9,500 feet.

For Denver and the Front Range, light snow showers are expected Friday afternoon with very little if any accumulation.

Drier and eventually warmer weather will return for the weekend.

