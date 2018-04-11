  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Brad and Cheri Davis)

DENVER (CBS4)– Two brothers rushed to the scene of a house fire to help a family escape from their burning home.

The fire broke out overnight on Knox Court near Federal and Evans.

Patrick Gutierrez and his brother saw the flames and ran towards the house to help the family inside.

fire1 e1523485018164 2 Brothers Help Family Escape Burning Home

(credit: Brad and Cheri Davis)

In all, three people were rescued.

“It’s still kind of a surreal moment, still kind of shocking,” said Gutierrez. “If it was me, I’d want someone to do it for me.”

The three who were rescued along with Gutierrez were all taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation but expected to recover.

