GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Greeley is one step closer to banning smoking in public parks, trails and open spaces.

According to the Greeley Tribune, the proposal comes from the youth commission, a group of students working with the parks and recreation department.

City council members in Greeley supported the measure on Tuesday night but two members were missing and could not vote.

If the smoking ban does pass, the ban would go into effect in August.