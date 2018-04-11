By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our latest Colorado weather pattern is producing a triple threat of gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures. That combined with what has been a fairly dry transition from winter to spring is adding up to a few days of critical fire danger threat.

Winds across the mountains into the Front Range will be gusting up 50 mph. Some mountain and foothill areas may get up near 60 mph! There is a Red Flag Warning for High Fire Danger over all of eastern Colorado and parts of the southern mountains and Four Corners.





Several counties have placed fire restrictions in effect, including Arapahoe County …

.@ArapahoeCounty is now under an open burning ban. This includes unincorporated Arapahoe County, Cherry Creek State Park and @CentennialGov. More info: https://t.co/CvlfLOX72V — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) April 10, 2018

… Park County …

Red Flag Warning: Red Flag Warning in effect for Park County – Critical to Extreme Fire Danger https://t.co/zC0GZPyPoc pic.twitter.com/rlD46XCQSB — Park County (@ParkCounty) April 11, 2018

… and Boulder County.

If you haven't been outside, it's windy (and it's #NationalPetDay so this GIF seemed appropriate). There's a RED FLAG WARNING in place for today & tomorrow. NO OPEN BURNING allowed. No outdoor sparks please (tossing cigarettes, welding outdoors, slash/ag burns, tracer ammo, etc). pic.twitter.com/Zod1gjAglM — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 11, 2018

I would not be surprised if another Red Flag Warning is issued for Thursday as well as winds are expected to be even stronger.

Our state will be sandwiched between an approaching cold front from the northwest and high pressure tracking out of the Rockies into the great plains. The front should swing through the state Friday with more wind and a chance for snow.

