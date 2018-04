Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

DENVER (CBS4)– Good news for Elton John fans who didn’t get the chance to buy concert tickets for his farewell tour when it comes to Denver– he’s added a second show.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will be Feb. 6 and 7 of next year at the Pepsi Center.

Tickets for the second show, Feb. 6, will go on sale to the general public on April 20 and pre-sale on Thursday.

The show on Feb. 7 is sold out.