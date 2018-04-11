DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Tensions boiled over at Coors Field Wednesday afternoon between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres.

It happened during the third inning when Nolan Arenado was at the plate.

Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw behind Arenado – hitting him in the side.

That’s when Arenado charged the mound… seconds later Perdomo threw his mitt at Arenado’s head.

Then Arenado threw a punch in return, but didn’t make contact with Perdomo.

Both benches were cleared resulting in the Rockies starting pitcher Herman Marquez, Gerardo Parra, Arenado and Perdomo to be ejected.

Details about further punishments have not been detailed.

The night before, Rockies reliever Scott Oberg hit San Diego center fielder Manuel Margot in the ribs. Margot was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday.

That carried over to Wednesday when Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was hit in the first inning and Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe was plunked in the second.

The umpires met for several minutes before ejecting Perdomo, Ellis, Arenado, Rockies pitcher German Marquez and Colorado outfielder Gerardo Parra.

