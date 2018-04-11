  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Tensions boiled over at Coors Field Wednesday afternoon between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres.

gettyimages 944866682 Game Ejections Follow Bench Clearing Brawl At Coors Field

Benches clear as a brawl breaks out between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Coors Field on April 11, 2018. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It happened during the third inning when Nolan Arenado was at the plate.

Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw behind Arenado – hitting him in the side.

That’s when Arenado charged the mound… seconds later Perdomo threw his mitt at Arenado’s head.

Then Arenado threw a punch in return, but didn’t make contact with Perdomo.

Both benches were cleared resulting in the Rockies starting pitcher Herman Marquez, Gerardo Parra, Arenado and Perdomo to be ejected.

rockies fight credit rockies small Game Ejections Follow Bench Clearing Brawl At Coors Field

(credit: Colorado Rockies)

Details about further punishments have not been detailed.

gettyimages 944866688 Game Ejections Follow Bench Clearing Brawl At Coors Field

The night before, Rockies reliever Scott Oberg hit San Diego center fielder Manuel Margot in the ribs. Margot was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday.

That carried over to Wednesday when Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was hit in the first inning and Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe was plunked in the second.

The umpires met for several minutes before ejecting Perdomo, Ellis, Arenado, Rockies pitcher German Marquez and Colorado outfielder Gerardo Parra.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

