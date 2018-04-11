WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg is facing congressional questions for the second day in a row about privacy concerns and data breaches. Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat representing Colorado, had the chance to pose her questions on Wednesday.

DeGette, who is co-chair of the Bipartisan Congressional Privacy Caucus, asked Zuckerberg a series of questions. She says Facebook needs to make it clear that using an app means users are understanding how their information is being used.

Zuckerberg says he company is still investigating apps and revealed that even his data was sold.

“From my perspective, though and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, we’re interested in looking forward to preventing this activity not just with Facebook but with others in your industry and as has been noted by many people already, we’ve been relying on self-regulation in your industry, for the most part,” said DeGette.

She also asked about two lawsuits and FTC violations which resulted in minimal penalties. She says there needs to be more penalties on companies to prevent future breaches.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg says users whose personal information was obtained by data-mining firm tied to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign are being informed, starting this week.

Zuckerberg told a lawmaker during his appearance Wednesday he believes the notices about Cambridge Analytica’s possession of their information began going out Monday.

It’s unclear how many of the 87 million affected users have received their notices.