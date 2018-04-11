By Eric Christensen

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The 2018 Denver Broncos preseason schedule has been released. This year’s slate begins with a home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

This will be our first look at new Broncos quarterback Case Keenum. Ironically it will come against Keenum’s old team.

The Vikings will come to town quarterbacked by Kirk Cousins who the Broncos had interest in this offseason and former Bronco Trevor Siemian.

In week 2 the Broncos remain at home as they face the Chicago Bears. Keenum will get his most action in the team’s 3rd preseason game which will be in our nation’s capital as the Broncos visit the Redskins. The Broncos will wrap up the preseason at Arizona.

This will be the 12th time in the last 14 years that Denver and Arizona will conclude the preseason playing against each other. Exact dates for the preseason games will be announced later this month when the league completes the 2018 regular season schedule.

Week 1 Aug. 9-12 vs. Minnesota

Week 2 Aug. 16-19 vs. Chicago

Week 3 Aug. 23-26 @ Washington

Week 4 Aug. 30 @ Arizona