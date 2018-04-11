Dawaune Ellis (credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have caught a murder suspect they considered armed and dangerous.

Dawaune Ellis, 24, is accused of stabbing and killing his coworker at the Sysco plant near Beeler Street and East 50th Avenue on Thursday.

Witnesses say Ellis attacked Anthony Miles-Hollis from behind, stabbing him multiple times in the neck and body.

The victim reportedly told other witnesses Ellis also punched him in the face before the stabbing.

Ellis is being held on a first degree murder charge.