DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court judge has ruled that Colorado’s presidential electors must vote at the Electoral College for the winner of the state’s popular vote.

Senior U.S. District Judge Wiley Y. Daniel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday dismissed an appeal of a lower court ruling against three 2016 electors.

They had sued Secretary of State Wayne Williams to overturn state law requiring them to cast their Electoral College ballots according to Colorado’s popular vote.

Wiley rejected their argument that Colorado’s electoral statute requiring them to do so interfered with the performance of a federal function.

Polly Baca, Michael Baca and Robert Nemanich objected to the requirement that they vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton, who won the state’s popular vote in 2016.

