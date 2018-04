DENVER (CBS4)– A water main break caused some big traffic delays on Santa Fe on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews began repairs on a 12-inch water main in the northbound lanes of Santa Fe Drive, south of Alameda Avenue.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Santa Fe Dr. is down to 1 lane south of Alameda Ave. while crew begins work on a hit 12" water main. Please avoid area. One commercial customer out of water. Will provide more details once traffic plan changes. #cotraffic — Denver Water (@DenverWater) April 10, 2018

The northbound lanes of Santa Fe Drive have been reduced to one lane around the water main break.

One business is without water. It is unclear how long the repairs will take.