DENVER (CBS4)– A surprise twist in Colorado’s race for governor. Walker Stapleton wants his name taken off the primary ballot.

He says the firm denied using a signature gatherer who lived out of state. The firm used a non-resident who was not a Republican and not registered to vote in Colorado to gather signatures, a violation of state law.

Stapleton delivered a letter to Colorado’s Secretary of State’s office asking that all the signatures gathered be invalidated. He now needs 30 percent of the vote at the State Republican Assembly this Saturday to make the ballot.

Stapleton says he will also file a suit against the firm.