(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Those looking for a job might find some luck with Kroger.

The grocery chain, which owns King Soopers and City Market, plans to hire 11,000 new employees across the country.

All of those jobs are in its supermarket division.

Of the 11,000 positions, 2,000 of them are in management.

LINK: King Soopers Careers